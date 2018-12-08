Here what people think of RTÉ Player’s newest original series Your One Nikita
Ireland’s favourite Dublin hun, Nikita, has been brought to life as part of the RTÉ Player relaunch.
The new look platform features some player-exclusive shows, such as The Doireann Project and Jen’s Weekend along with some oldies but goodies, Love/Hate and Dawson’s Creek.
The new animated series, ‘You One Nikia’, created by illustrator Aoife Dooley, is a parody of her top-selling books ‘How To Be Massive’ and ‘How To Deal With Poxes’.
The comedy animated series follows a small group of mates in their early 20’s from the Dublin’s Northside and their everyday lives and ramblings.
Featuring voices from Jen Hatton, Enya Martin and Emmet Kirwan, the four-episode series has gone down a treat with fans.
#YourOneNikita is a great laugh. He looks like Hey Arnold’s Grandad 😂😂 well done to @Aoife_Dooley @Jen__Hatton and @Gizalaugh can’t wait for the next series.— Kate Arrigan (@TwoK6Kate) December 5, 2018
@Aoife_Dooley I watched #youronenikita and it was deadly. Shame @rte @RTEplayer didn't commission more. Can't wait for the next series! pic.twitter.com/sNDMQwNLn8— Caroline Brennan (@Car__o__line) December 6, 2018
#youronenikita is gas on the new rte player.— Adrienne Lynch (@AdriennevLynch) December 6, 2018
