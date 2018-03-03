Here are what the roads are like in Cork right now

As Storm Emma continues to play havoc in some parts of the country, in others, the snow is thankfully beginning to melt.

Roads are becoming clearer and most passageways are now accessible in the south-west.

If you are living in the Munster area and are pondering taking the journey into Cork City, here`s what the roads are like right now.

Photographer Dan Lenihan made the trip from Blackrock into the City Center and filmed the journey on a GoPro.

Just in case you`re missing the snow, here are some of the fab scenes Cork City had to offer over the last few days.