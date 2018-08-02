Here are the weirdest things thrift shop workers have had donated to their store

If you’ve ever been inside a second-hand shop, you’ll know that some strange items can be donated from time to time.

Reddit user homieh wanted to hear from retail assistants to find out what the strangest and most fascinating donated items are, and they did not disappoint.

Here are nine weird and wonderful items that might put you off – or encourage – a visit to a thrift shop in the near future.

1. This donor thought that hurricane victims would definitely need ice skates.

Comment from discussion lendergle’s comment from discussion "Thrift store workers, what is the weirdest/creepiest thing that’s ever been donated?"

2. These classy shoes were donated.

Comment from discussion nicohusko’s comment from discussion "Thrift store workers, what is the weirdest/creepiest thing that’s ever been donated?"

3. This absolutely nightmarish doll.

Comment from discussion MoonStarRaven’s comment from discussion "Thrift store workers, what is the weirdest/creepiest thing that’s ever been donated?"

4. Why would somebody donate their teeth?

Comment from discussion menstropy’s comment from discussion "Thrift store workers, what is the weirdest/creepiest thing that’s ever been donated?"

5. This completely bizarre item.

Comment from discussion h3mLox’s comment from discussion "Thrift store workers, what is the weirdest/creepiest thing that’s ever been donated?"

6. This jacket full of fake money.

Comment from discussion giganticsackofballs’s comment from discussion "Thrift store workers, what is the weirdest/creepiest thing that’s ever been donated?"

7. This sinister donation.

Comment from discussion LawnmowerX’s comment from discussion "Thrift store workers, what is the weirdest/creepiest thing that’s ever been donated?"

8. This donation might be cursed.

Comment from discussion Blockwork_Orange’s comment from discussion "Thrift store workers, what is the weirdest/creepiest thing that’s ever been donated?"

9. And finally, someone ruined everybody else’s donations.

Comment from discussion MagneticDipoleMoment’s comment from discussion "Thrift store workers, what is the weirdest/creepiest thing that’s ever been donated?"

- Press Association