Here are the quirkiest landmarks turning green for St Patrick's Day

From Rome to Rio and from London to Las Vegas, a host of buildings and sites around the world will be turning a shade of green over the coming days to mark St Patrick's Day.

Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative began in 2010, when just the Sydney Opera House and the Sky Tower in Auckland went green.

This year is set to be the biggest Global Greening to date, with around 250 sites already signed up to take part.

Lighthouse on the frozen Lake Näsijärvi in the Tampere region of Finland

"This is the ninth year of Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative and it’s bigger and better than ever this year, with some wonderful (and unusual!) new additions like a lion statue made from re-cycled flip flops in Kenya, the Wawa goose statue in Canada and a Blue Whale skeleton in the Natural History Museum in London," said Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland.

"St Patrick’s Day traditionally marks the real start of the tourism season for us; our aim is to bring a smile to the faces of people around the world and to convey the message that Ireland offers the warmest of welcomes and great fun, as well as wonderful scenery and heritage."

New buildings and sites taking part this year include the Luxur Obélisque at the centre of the Place de la Concorde in Paris, the Emirates Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, the San Mamés stadium in Bilbao (the home of Athletic Club Bilbao) and Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.