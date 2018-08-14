Here are the lengths one man will go to for free Supermac's snackboxes

You may remember the teenager who received a year of free nuggets from American fast food chain, Wendy’s after his tweet, asking them what it would take, became one of the most retweeted tweets of all time.

Well, an Irish man has had the same idea but he’s decided to swap nuggets for snack boxes and Wendy’s for Supermacs.

Taking to Twitter, Dermot Ward asked the Galway chain, “How many retweets do I need to be made a brand ambassador/get free Snack Boxes for life?”.

Hi @SupermacsIRE, what’s the craic? C’mere to me, how many retweets do I need to be made a brand ambassador/get free Snack Boxes for life? — Dermot Ward (@chizmund) August 13, 2018

Being the legends that they are, Supermacs replied with, “Free snackboxes for life is a beautiful, yet impossible dream...but how about this...for every 100 retweets we'll give you 1 free snackbox?”.

Hey @chizmund, Free snackboxes for life is a beautiful, yet impossible dream...but how about this...for every 100 retweets we'll give you 1 free snackbox? 😄 pic.twitter.com/G1uOrUz7US — Supermac's (@SupermacsIRE) August 13, 2018

And with that, #SnackBoxes4Dermot was born.

So far it’s been retweeted over 300 times - that’s three SnackBoxes.

Watch this space …