Here are the freebies you can pick up during Feelgood Friday in Cork

It's the last Friday of the month, which means one thing in Cork: it's Feelgood Friday!

Retailers, businesses organisations and the City Council have come together once more to provide a fun experience in the city centre.

From music to spa experiences, there's a lot on offer this month.

Here are some of the offers that caught our eye:

Free ice coffee between 12pm and 2pm in Radisson Blu

Tomorrow for @FeelgoodCork why not pop in and enjoy our complimentary exclusive 'Frappe Le Blu' ice coffee betwee 12 & 2 #feelgoodfriday #PureCork #treatyourself #feelgoodcork pic.twitter.com/5xFVg23HGz — Radisson Blu Cork (@RadissonCork) June 28, 2018

Free file and polish at Essence Spa at the Clayton Hotel

Be sure to stop by the @ClaytonCork tomorrow where you can avail of a FREE file and polish by members of the fabulous Essence Spa team between 12pm and 2pm especially for Feel Good Friday 💅#FeelGoodCork pic.twitter.com/f6zRCXxFAc — FeelgoodFriday Cork (@FeelgoodCork) June 28, 2018

Free 'CoWorking Friday' for non-members at Republic of Work

Join us tomorrow for @FeelgoodCork , we are hosting Free CoWorking Friday for non-members.

For details & to book your place see below👇 #FeelGoodFriday https://t.co/0CVaVcxHXn — REPUBLIC OF WORK (@republicofwork) June 28, 2018

Free on-street performances

Are you a fan of circus performers?🎪



The insanely funny Cormac will be performing TWO shows of “Just a Guy” on the city streets this Feel Good Friday.



Catch Just a Guy at 1pm at the cross roads between Opera Lane and Patrick’s Street and at 3pm outside BT!#FeelGoodCork pic.twitter.com/n1JNh1xa9K — FeelgoodFriday Cork (@FeelgoodCork) June 26, 2018

The incredibly talented MUSICA will be performing outside the GPO at 5pm this Feel Good Friday 🎶



Be sure to swing by if you're in the area, these guys are a real treat for the ears 🎼



For more info. head over to the Cork Business Association website - https://t.co/aeoTyCvwoX. pic.twitter.com/mjb3WQuFxv — FeelgoodFriday Cork (@FeelgoodCork) June 26, 2018

Two-for-one Bellinis and on-street cocktail demos in Seventy Six in the Imperial Hotel