Here are the freebies you can pick up during Feelgood Friday in Cork

It's the last Friday of the month, which means one thing in Cork: it's Feelgood Friday!

Retailers, businesses organisations and the City Council have come together once more to provide a fun experience in the city centre.

From music to spa experiences, there's a lot on offer this month.

Here are some of the offers that caught our eye:

Free ice coffee between 12pm and 2pm in Radisson Blu

Free file and polish at Essence Spa at the Clayton Hotel

Free 'CoWorking Friday' for non-members at Republic of Work

Free on-street performances

Two-for-one Bellinis and on-street cocktail demos in Seventy Six in the Imperial Hotel
By Denise O’Donoghue

