Here are the freebies you can pick up during Feelgood Friday in Cork
It's the last Friday of the month, which means one thing in Cork: it's Feelgood Friday!
Retailers, businesses organisations and the City Council have come together once more to provide a fun experience in the city centre.
From music to spa experiences, there's a lot on offer this month.
Here are some of the offers that caught our eye:
Free ice coffee between 12pm and 2pm in Radisson Blu
Tomorrow for @FeelgoodCork why not pop in and enjoy our complimentary exclusive 'Frappe Le Blu' ice coffee betwee 12 & 2 #feelgoodfriday #PureCork #treatyourself #feelgoodcork pic.twitter.com/5xFVg23HGz— Radisson Blu Cork (@RadissonCork) June 28, 2018
Free file and polish at Essence Spa at the Clayton Hotel
Be sure to stop by the @ClaytonCork tomorrow where you can avail of a FREE file and polish by members of the fabulous Essence Spa team between 12pm and 2pm especially for Feel Good Friday 💅#FeelGoodCork pic.twitter.com/f6zRCXxFAc— FeelgoodFriday Cork (@FeelgoodCork) June 28, 2018
Free 'CoWorking Friday' for non-members at Republic of Work
Join us tomorrow for @FeelgoodCork , we are hosting Free CoWorking Friday for non-members.— REPUBLIC OF WORK (@republicofwork) June 28, 2018
For details & to book your place see below👇 #FeelGoodFriday https://t.co/0CVaVcxHXn
Free on-street performances
Are you a fan of circus performers?🎪— FeelgoodFriday Cork (@FeelgoodCork) June 26, 2018
The insanely funny Cormac will be performing TWO shows of “Just a Guy” on the city streets this Feel Good Friday.
Catch Just a Guy at 1pm at the cross roads between Opera Lane and Patrick’s Street and at 3pm outside BT!#FeelGoodCork pic.twitter.com/n1JNh1xa9K
The incredibly talented MUSICA will be performing outside the GPO at 5pm this Feel Good Friday 🎶— FeelgoodFriday Cork (@FeelgoodCork) June 26, 2018
Be sure to swing by if you're in the area, these guys are a real treat for the ears 🎼
For more info. head over to the Cork Business Association website - https://t.co/aeoTyCvwoX. pic.twitter.com/mjb3WQuFxv
Two-for-one Bellinis and on-street cocktail demos in Seventy Six in the Imperial Hotel
We're so excited for #FeelGoodFriday 🌞🙌— Seventy Six (@SeventySix_Cork) June 29, 2018
You can get 2 for 1 Bellini’s all day long in Seventy Six today and meet our team as they host an on street cocktail demo! pic.twitter.com/FMJiAoJBjC
