Here are the common things people would ‘un-invent’ if they had the chance

Back to Discover stories Discover Home

Some popular items and services grate on your nerves to such an extent that you might wish they’d never been created.

Reddit user StonerCPA asked people on the website: “What would you un-invent, if you could?”

Here are 11 of the best suggestions of things that should be wished out of existence.

1. This answer will shock you.

Comment from discussion misinterpretsmovies’s comment from discussion "What would you un-invent, if you could?".

2. These little, yellow annoyances.

Comment from discussion CyberMasu’s comment from discussion "What would you un-invent, if you could?".

Happy Joy GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Where would the world be without selfie sticks?

Comment from discussion dam1985’s comment from discussion "What would you un-invent, if you could?".

4. The most popular dance move of the 21st century.

Comment from discussion GetJackHere’s comment from discussion "What would you un-invent, if you could?".

Dab Dabbing GIF by EVIEWHY - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This person can’t stand Crocs.

Comment from discussion ul3m8’s comment from discussion "What would you un-invent, if you could?".

6. Would you keep fidget spinners alive?

Comment from discussion Baclant’s comment from discussion "What would you un-invent, if you could?".

Fidget Spinner Spinning GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Childhood pranks would never work with caller ID.

Comment from discussion AshleyInVirginia’s comment from discussion "What would you un-invent, if you could?".

8. The worst creature on the planet.

Comment from discussion jerimielee’s comment from discussion "What would you un-invent, if you could?".

Martellus Bennett's Text Back Pack GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Targeted adverts would go in this person’s imaginary universe.

Comment from discussion VaultTechy’s comment from discussion "What would you un-invent, if you could?".

10. This person would get rid of chewing gum.

Comment from discussion FieryPlume’s comment from discussion "What would you un-invent, if you could?".

High School Flirt GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Lastly, this genius idea.

Comment from discussion PurpuraHumanum’s comment from discussion "What would you un-invent, if you could?".

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Inventions, UK, intentions, Reddit, Social Media, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover