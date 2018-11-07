Here are the candidates who made history in the 2018 US midterms

It was a night of firsts in the US as the results of their midterm elections were counted and verified.

This year’s race was the most diverse in the history of the elections; women ran in record numbers, along with Native Americans, Muslims, Latinos, millennials, immigrants, and members of the LGBT community.

A lot of who will now be granted seats in the US House of Representatives.

During the race, you may have seen some names pop up on your social media feeds, such as Irish American Beto O'Rourke but here are the names to keep in mind in the future.

Those who made American political history:

Jared Polis

The first openly gay man elected governor

Ayanna Pressley

The first black House member from Massachusetts

Marsha Blackburn

The first female senator from Tennessee

Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar

The first Muslim congresswomen

Abby Finkenauer

Both the youngest woman ever elected to Congress and the first congresswoman from Iowa

Jahana Hayes

The first black congresswoman from Connecticut

Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia

The first Latina congresswomen from Texas

Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland

The first Native American congresswomen

Janet Mills

The first female governor of Maine