Here are the candidates who made history in the 2018 US midterms
07/11/2018 - 11:44:00
It was a night of firsts in the US as the results of their midterm elections were counted and verified.
This year’s race was the most diverse in the history of the elections; women ran in record numbers, along with Native Americans, Muslims, Latinos, millennials, immigrants, and members of the LGBT community.
A lot of who will now be granted seats in the US House of Representatives.
During the race, you may have seen some names pop up on your social media feeds, such as Irish American Beto O'Rourke but here are the names to keep in mind in the future.
Those who made American political history:
Jared Polis
The first openly gay man elected governor
Ayanna Pressley
The first black House member from Massachusetts
Marsha Blackburn
The first female senator from Tennessee
Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar
The first Muslim congresswomen
I will work hard for you and your family every day in Congress. Please know that I will always fight for you. You deserve the most effective and strongest constituent services, an unwavering advocate and someone who will always show up when needed. Please vote for me, Rashida Tlaib for Congress, on Tuesday, November 6th. Find your polling location at https://webapps.sos.state.mi.us/MVIC/votersearch.aspx Donate or volunteer at www.rashidaforcongress.com #RootedinCommunity #RootedinService
Abby Finkenauer
Both the youngest woman ever elected to Congress and the first congresswoman from Iowa
It’s official 😍🙌 29-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is officially the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Congratulations to this history-maker! 💪 @ocasio2018 UPDATE: #AbbyFinkenauer joins Ocasio-Cortez as the youngest women elected to Congress (both 29 years old!). Finkenauer also made history as the first woman to represent her district in the House. ✨🤩
Jahana Hayes
The first black congresswoman from Connecticut
When I started this campaign, I knew I couldn’t do it alone but I asked you to trust me with your vote and to trust me with your voice. You joined me on this journey and I thank every person who also believed that we are much better together. This victory was possible because we came together and worked hard to get here! My campaign would not have been possible without all the support I received from my family, friends and each person that supported my campaign. Thank you choosing me to be your congresswoman and trusting me with your voice. #WeMadeHistory
Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia
The first Latina congresswomen from Texas
Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland
The first Native American congresswomen
The President needs a lesson in treating people with dignity and respect. The vicious and ignorant memo from the Trump administration regarding trans identity blatantly dehumanizes and attempts to erase over 1.4 million Americans. When elected to Congress, I will take the fight against transphobia directly to the steps of the White House because under no circumstance should our President be in the business of stripping people of their identity. Trans New Mexicans, and all Trans Americans, are not alone. The community is behind you, you #WontBeErased. I will be by your side in this fight until you have full equality, respect and the ability to feel safe in this country.
Janet Mills
The first female governor of Maine
