Here are some of the most wholesome moments from the World Cup

The World Cup is over again for another four years and we've had the absolute craic.

This year's tournament brought us some brilliant moments that made us smile and warmed our hearts.

So it’s time we look back on a few of our favourites.

That time Mexico caused a mini earthquake with their celebrations

Senegal’s fans proved how sound they were by cleaning up after they won against Poland

Japanese fans also helped out after their game

We can’t forget about the grandmother who blessed all of team Mexico before they played

Some even used the World Cup as a geography lesson

Finally, nobody could outdo the reaction of rapper Stormzy when watching England during penalties
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

