Here are some of the most wholesome moments from the World Cup
16/07/2018 - 15:19:00Back to World Cup Discover Home
The World Cup is over again for another four years and we've had the absolute craic.
This year's tournament brought us some brilliant moments that made us smile and warmed our hearts.
So it’s time we look back on a few of our favourites.
That time Mexico caused a mini earthquake with their celebrations
👀that reaction from the Zocalo in Mexico City to Chucky Lozano's goal. pic.twitter.com/PcyHyfit9w— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018
Senegal’s fans proved how sound they were by cleaning up after they won against Poland
Senegal fans cleaning their section before leaving the stadium after their victory against Poland...— Footy Fooligans (@FootyFooIigans) June 20, 2018
The best thing you will see today. 👏🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/M3lu6UHNg1
Japanese fans also helped out after their game
Classy supporters: Japanese fans cleanup after match while Colombians congratulate them on their victory! 🇯🇵❤️🇨🇴 #TheBeautifulGame pic.twitter.com/vts0RWvRhd— 433 (@official433) June 19, 2018
We can’t forget about the grandmother who blessed all of team Mexico before they played
I’m 100% convinced my grandma was the reason Mexico won pic.twitter.com/9jBRF5wFPE— paola (@paola__janet) June 17, 2018
Some even used the World Cup as a geography lesson
My grandma has worn the same shirt with red, white, blue, and stars to celebrate the 4th of July for more than 25 years. Every year, she wears the exact same shirt.— Dale Cheesman (@dalecheesman4) July 2, 2018
Thanks to the #WorldCup we finally noticed it's the Panama Flag.
Over 25 years of treason. pic.twitter.com/j9sLoWo9QY
Finally, nobody could outdo the reaction of rapper Stormzy when watching England during penalties
Only Stormzy could stop his #MerkyFestival headline set at @ibizarocks to watch England win the penalty shoot out and then go straight into ‘Big For Your Boots’ 🔥💥🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/MwqBadFzMQ— Ben Anderson (@IAmBenAnderson) July 3, 2018
Join the conversation - comment here