Here are some of the most wholesome moments from the World Cup

The World Cup is over again for another four years and we've had the absolute craic.

This year's tournament brought us some brilliant moments that made us smile and warmed our hearts.

So it’s time we look back on a few of our favourites.

That time Mexico caused a mini earthquake with their celebrations

👀that reaction from the Zocalo in Mexico City to Chucky Lozano's goal. pic.twitter.com/PcyHyfit9w — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

Senegal’s fans proved how sound they were by cleaning up after they won against Poland

Senegal⁠ fans cleaning their section before leaving the stadium after their victory against Poland...



The best thing you will see today. 👏🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/M3lu6UHNg1 — Footy Fooligans (@FootyFooIigans) June 20, 2018

Japanese fans also helped out after their game

Classy supporters: Japanese fans cleanup after match while Colombians congratulate them on their victory! 🇯🇵❤️🇨🇴 #TheBeautifulGame pic.twitter.com/vts0RWvRhd — 433 (@official433) June 19, 2018

We can’t forget about the grandmother who blessed all of team Mexico before they played

I’m 100% convinced my grandma was the reason Mexico won pic.twitter.com/9jBRF5wFPE — paola (@paola__janet) June 17, 2018

Some even used the World Cup as a geography lesson

My grandma has worn the same shirt with red, white, blue, and stars to celebrate the 4th of July for more than 25 years. Every year, she wears the exact same shirt.

Thanks to the #WorldCup we finally noticed it's the Panama Flag.

Over 25 years of treason. pic.twitter.com/j9sLoWo9QY — Dale Cheesman (@dalecheesman4) July 2, 2018

Finally, nobody could outdo the reaction of rapper Stormzy when watching England during penalties