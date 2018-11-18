Here are some of the bizarre requests Travelodge got from some of their guests

Strange requests from Travelodge hotel guests have apparently included a cat bunk bed and a duvet for a Ferrari.

Travelodge says it gets thousands of odd demands each year at its chain of sites, which includes 12 in Ireland.

A guest also asked if his horse could stay in the room, while another wanted to stop airplanes flying over the hotel at night so he could sleep.

The budget hotel chain revealed some of the most bizarre requests from its 19 million customers in one of its 553 UK hotels during the last 12 months.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “Where possible, the teams will go above and beyond to help customers. They do like a good challenge.

"However, there are some requests that they cannot help with, such as: arranging dancing dolphins at Lands End and for it to snow.”

Here are some of the bizarre requests.

Fill a room with 100 pink heart-shaped balloons for a grandmother’s 100th birthday which say ‘Happy Birthday Grandma Gladys

Fill the bathtub with differently flavoured scoops of ice cream for the 40th birthday of a guest's wife

Arrange for dolphins to be dancing in the sea at the same time that a customer proposed to his girlfriend

Four hotel staff to dress up as the Beatles to perform at the wedding of a guest's friend

A Mariachi band to perform on the Severn Bridge for the birthday of a customer's husband

Snow on the morning of a wedding, so that the guest could have "a white wedding"

Hotel staff to stand in the Windsor Castle queue overnight to hold a place for a customer to attend Prince Harry and Meghan wedding

- Digital Desk