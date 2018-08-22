Here are some of best tweets from this year’s Rose of Tralee
With the Rose of Tralee over for another year we're looking back on the highlights from this year’s festival.
There were plenty of golden moments like when the Westmeath Rose squatted with Dáithí Ó Sé on her back.
Lifting Daithí, that has to be a first.— RTE One (@RTEOne) August 20, 2018
Well done to the Westmeath Rose, Leanne Quinn.#RoseofTralee pic.twitter.com/8ttyLsCeAV
To seeing the Carlow Rose talk so openly about how heroin addiction touched her family.
Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey sings a song her late father used to sing to her, Crazy World.#RoseofTralee live now#CarlowRising pic.twitter.com/zpP4cyek2O— RTE One (@RTEOne) August 20, 2018
It’s a festival that everyone loves to talk about, even if they don't quite 'get' it.
Here are some of our favourite tweets.
You had one job, Dave #RoseofTralee pic.twitter.com/44UEgz4YLR— Mallow News (@MallowNews) August 20, 2018
Criteria for becoming a Rose:— Nikki (@gruaig_girl) August 21, 2018
1. Mary I student/alumni
2. GAA head
3. Life-changing trip abroad to help the less-fortunate
4. Grandparents/Parents met at the Festival
5. Perform an Irish song/dance
6. Never believing they would actually get to be a Rose#RoseofTralee 🌹
"So, you're the Kerry Rose are ooo?"— Siobhán Doyle (@thekickart) August 20, 2018
"Well yes Daithi, my grandfather built the lakes of Killarney, my mother sells Kerrygold butter at the Puck Fair and my father is Fungi the dolphin."#RoseOfTralee
Rose: “Have you never put tights on before?”— Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) August 20, 2018
Daithí: “I’ve taken them off...”
DAITHÍ YOU MADRA!#RoseOfTralee pic.twitter.com/va0MkTrpfm
When people ask me why I watch the #RoseOfTralee when I hate it more than anything: pic.twitter.com/x6KaZp3dqg— Sonia Redmond Zhao (@SoniaRedZhao) August 21, 2018
"Well, Imelda, you're a lovely girl, although I hear you had a bit of bad luck recently. Your dog was knocked down by a car and killed."— Father Ted Quote of the Day (@FrTedQOTD) August 21, 2018
"No, that was... that was my father."#RoseOfTralee pic.twitter.com/PfPmAhBawX
One year we'll have a rose that teaches nursing who's engaged to a guard that plays center forward for the county and the dome will implode in on itself. #RoseOfTralee— Patrick (@SpacemanPat) August 21, 2018
So many Roses in Tralee want to travel and work with children, 'tis a wonder more of them aren't employed as school bus drivers. #roseoftralee @RoseofTralee_— Declan Varley (@declanvarley) August 21, 2018
And now straight from the Gaelic Grounds, we have the Limerick Rose who'll be ordering a spice bag and a bottle of Lucozade for her party piece #RoseofTralee pic.twitter.com/9jDC1QQgfN— Siobhán Doyle (@thekickart) August 20, 2018
