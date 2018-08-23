Here are 12 essential skills everyone should have

Managing money, cooking and how to swim have been suggested as basic skills that everyone needs to have.

Reddit user Deity_Of_Love_Death asked people on the website what is an essential skill every human should know.

Here are 12 of the best answers:

1. What to do in a medical emergency

Comment from discussion rusu-ki’s comment from discussion "What is an essential skill every human should know?"

2. What to do if you get a flat tyre

Comment from discussion CosmicNihilist’s comment from discussion "What is an essential skill every human should know?"

3. Know how to take care of yourself

Comment from discussion ThunderBloodRaven’s comment from discussion "What is an essential skill every human should know?"

4. Be able to eat well

Comment from discussion mylittlemy’s comment from discussion "What is an essential skill every human should know?"

5. How to balance the books

Comment from discussion Katmandewd’s comment from discussion "What is an essential skill every human should know?"

6. Know how to take care of your finances

Comment from discussion AllTaints18’s comment from discussion "What is an essential skill every human should know?"

7. No one wants to wear armbands their whole life

Comment from discussion G0R3Z’s comment from discussion "What is an essential skill every human should know?"

8. Table manners

Comment from discussion garrgurr’s comment from discussion "What is an essential skill every human should know?"

9. How to take a tumble

Comment from discussion Ositosan’s comment from discussion "What is an essential skill every human should know?"

10. How to look after your pipes

Comment from discussion Back2Bach’s comment from discussion "What is an essential skill every human should know?"

11. How to take care of your mental wellbeing

Comment from discussion awestrope’s comment from discussion "What is an essential skill every human should know?"

12. Avoid keeping people waiting

Comment from discussion liberallostintx’s comment from discussion "What is an essential skill every human should know?"

- Press Association