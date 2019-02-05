Heartwarming reunion after dog disappears into 40 feet snow hole

A dog had a lucky escape after falling 40 feet into a cavern of snow and ice.

Beeroo was walking with owner, Yichoo Su, through the snow near Sundance ski resort in Utah when he suddenly disappeared. (Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

It turned out the four-year-old had fallen down a hole near Stewart Falls, where thawing snow had created a huge cavern beneath the surface.

A Search And Rescue (SAR) team was dispatched to the scene, and after establishing that Beeroo was still alive, they set about digging another hole into the snow above the pet. (Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

“The major safety concern was the stability of the snow deposit,” a statement from the Utah County Sheriff’s office read. “As that snow melts from the bottom it creates a risk that the surface, or ‘roof’, of the cavern will collapse.”

A team member then rappelled through the hole and into the cavern, where he found the dog “curled up to one side”.

Video of the happy reunion. pic.twitter.com/tQFylo6wnv — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) February 5, 2019

“There was concern about how the dog would respond to a stranger, but in this case the dog seemed glad to see the rescuer,” read the statement.

He was then brought to the surface and reunited with Su, remarkably none the worse for his seven-hour ordeal. (Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

“He’s my family, definitely my family, I cannot live without him,” Su told KUTV.

- Press Association