HB are sure to divide opinions over changes to iconic Iceberger
HB are changing the name and shape of one of Ireland’s favourite ice-creams.
They announced today that the iconic ice cream is set to undergo a makeover and will be relaunched as ‘HB IceBURGER’. Not only will the classic be getting a new name, HB has also decided to launch it with a brand-new burger shape.
The company conducted research into Irish people’s pronunciation of products and revealed that more than half of those surveyed (58%) unknowingly mispronounce the ice cream, the Iceberger, as Iceburger. It's even more evident in Dublin, where the figure jumps to over 85%.
A spokesperson on behalf of HB said:
The new and improved ice cream will be available nationwide from Tuesday, 3rd April.
- Digital Desk
