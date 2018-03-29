HB are sure to divide opinions over changes to iconic Iceberger

HB are changing the name and shape of one of Ireland’s favourite ice-creams.

They announced today that the iconic ice cream is set to undergo a makeover and will be relaunched as ‘HB IceBURGER’. Not only will the classic be getting a new name, HB has also decided to launch it with a brand-new burger shape.

The new IceBURGER.

The company conducted research into Irish people’s pronunciation of products and revealed that more than half of those surveyed (58%) unknowingly mispronounce the ice cream, the Iceberger, as Iceburger. It's even more evident in Dublin, where the figure jumps to over 85%.

A spokesperson on behalf of HB said:

“Irish people have been misspelling and mispronouncing the term Iceberger for half a century now. As such, we’ve listened to our customers and believe it’s time to not only change the spelling, but also the shape – a decision which should resonate well with burger lovers too.”

The new and improved ice cream will be available nationwide from Tuesday, 3rd April.

- Digital Desk