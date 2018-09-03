Have you tried any of these cliched Hollywood moves in real life?

Who hasn’t tried something just because it looked cool in the movies?

Reddit user HaveHacks asked people to confess the things they do in real life simply because they’ve seen it done on the big screen – even if they didn’t quite score a Hollywood ending.

Here are just some of the times life has imitated art.

1. We’ve all wanted to do this, to be fair.

Comment from discussion Lalalohloh’s comment from discussion "What are some cliche things that people do in real life only because they’ve seen it done before in movies?"

2. This cartoon move.

Comment from discussion gohomeannakin’s comment from discussion "What are some cliche things that people do in real life only because they’ve seen it done before in movies?"

3. In real life this might not get you far.

Comment from discussion billbapapa’s comment from discussion "What are some cliche things that people do in real life only because they’ve seen it done before in movies?"

4. Experts strongly advise against doing this.

Comment from discussion dog_under_water’s comment from discussion "What are some cliche things that people do in real life only because they’ve seen it done before in movies?"

5. Don’t try this at home either.

Comment from discussion -eDgAR-‘s comment from discussion "What are some cliche things that people do in real life only because they’ve seen it done before in movies?"

6. Don’t try and re-create this romantic scene from The Notebook.

Comment from discussion uglybrowngirl’s comment from discussion "What are some cliche things that people do in real life only because they’ve seen it done before in movies?"

7. This means something awful will happen.

Comment from discussion Anton-LaVey’s comment from discussion "What are some cliche things that people do in real life only because they’ve seen it done before in movies?"

8. This terrible technique.

Comment from discussion icklife’s comment from discussion "What are some cliche things that people do in real life only because they’ve seen it done before in movies?"

9. Anything touristy in New York City.

Comment from discussion sharknado’s comment from discussion "What are some cliche things that people do in real life only because they’ve seen it done before in movies?"

10. This movie trope shouldn’t be brought to real life.

Comment from discussion KazzyKatalyst’s comment from discussion "What are some cliche things that people do in real life only because they’ve seen it done before in movies?"

11. Lastly, you would lose friends for doing this.

Comment from discussion Nizzore’s comment from discussion "What are some cliche things that people do in real life only because they’ve seen it done before in movies?"

- Press Association