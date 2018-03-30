Hauliers step in to save swan stranded on UK motorway

A resting swan had to be ushered to safety from the outside lane of a motorway after halting Easter holiday traffic.

The wayward bird was “politely encouraged” to move off the M6 northbound carriageway near Walsall in the West Midlands, Highways England said.

Motorists were urged to approach the area with caution and the outside lane was closed off after the swan was spotted shortly after 10am on Good Friday.

After a brief rolling road block by @HighwaysWMIDS the swan was politely encouraged to move from #M6 northbound within J8 (#M5). All lanes are NOW OPEN, thanks for your patience. Safe travels today. pic.twitter.com/f7YWgmfcSx — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) March 30, 2018

The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) said overhead signs were used to warn of the hazard – although several motorists ignored the signals and headed straight for the “stranded” swan.

The CMPG later tweeted: “Good news about the Swan.. It was obviously having a rest. It flew off after 2 HGV drivers decided to stop the traffic and attempt a rescue.”