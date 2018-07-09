Hate airports? Want to holiday at home? Then this video is perfect for your Irish stay-cation

With the recent spell of good weather our appreciation for how beautiful Ireland is has increased, leading many of us to think we should holiday more at home.

Over ten million tourists visited our shores last year so there must be a reason why they decided to visit.

Youtube channel, Vagabrothers, have the perfect video of where is a 'must-visit' on the Emerald Isle.

Top of their list is the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin.

With history, free pints and the opportunity to pour your own Guinness this tourist attraction is a no-brainer for those visiting the capital.

The Wild Atlantic Way gets a shout out and with stellar views like the Cliffs of Moher and Achill Island, it’s easy to see why.

The Rebel County is also mentioned, with Cork becoming the unofficial food capital of Ireland.

Hopefully, the video will serve up some ideas for you to plan your next road trip.

Check out the lads' video below for all your travel inspiration.