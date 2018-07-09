Hate airports? Want to holiday at home? Then this video is perfect for your Irish stay-cation
With the recent spell of good weather our appreciation for how beautiful Ireland is has increased, leading many of us to think we should holiday more at home.
Over ten million tourists visited our shores last year so there must be a reason why they decided to visit.
Youtube channel, Vagabrothers, have the perfect video of where is a 'must-visit' on the Emerald Isle.
Top of their list is the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin.
With history, free pints and the opportunity to pour your own Guinness this tourist attraction is a no-brainer for those visiting the capital.
The Wild Atlantic Way gets a shout out and with stellar views like the Cliffs of Moher and Achill Island, it’s easy to see why.
Imagine you're the one on the horse back, strolling along a mile long strand... listening to the endless waves rushing to the shore...enjoy the the views of beautiful landscape and some of the most spectacular sea cliffs along the Wild Atlantic way... isn't that a wonderful experience? 😍🐎☘🌷🌲📷 . A late evening view of Keel Strand ∼ Achill Island ∼ Co. Mayo ∼ Ireland . . . #keelstrand #achillisland #ireland #countymayo #landscape #nature #fiftyshades_of_nature #ig_ireland #raw_ireland #raw_allnature #travel #loves_ireland #lovesireland #風景 #wanderireland #bestirelandpics #tourismireland #discoverireland #topirelandphoto #turismoirlanda #irish_daily #inspireland_ #roadtrip #seacliff #beach #horse #waves #wildatlanticway #photooftheday #wanderlust
The Skellig Islands, Ireland. Such a unique and starkly beautiful place. I took this shot from Skellig Michael, where the latest Star Wars was filmed. I’ll talk about that more in a later post. This crazy looking island is called Skellig Beag, it has one of the worlds largest populations of gannets (over 30 thousand on this small island). All that white you can see that looks like snow is actually gannets! #ireland #wildatlanticway #skelligmichael
The Rebel County is also mentioned, with Cork becoming the unofficial food capital of Ireland.
Hopefully, the video will serve up some ideas for you to plan your next road trip.
Check out the lads' video below for all your travel inspiration.
