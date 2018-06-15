Happy Nadine Coyle day - Twitter celebrates our favourite Gemini

June 15 is important for a lot of reasons.

The city of Bilbao was founded on June 15, 1300. The first human blood transfusion took place in 1667. Arkansas became the 25th US state.

Many well-known people were born on June 15: Noddy Holder, Courtney Cox, Ice Cube...North West.

But, for some, June 15 will always be one thing and one thing only - Nadine Coyle's birthday, making her a Gemini.

Nadine Coyle day is being celebrated today after she gave us one of the greatest moments in Irish television history.

In case you need a reminder:

Nadine accidentally giving her real date of birth on reality show Popstars after having lied to producers about being 18 has become an iconic moment.

The now infamous moment has a place in Irish pop culture and people are revisiting it today.

Good morning and happy birthday to only nadine coyle, born the fufteenth of the suxth ayde fyv making her a Gemini pic.twitter.com/iKUtsYDZCn — sazzle vajazzle🌿 (@sazsazsazzz) June 15, 2018

happy Nadine Coyle day ♊️ x pic.twitter.com/hT3ccA0x2A — Liam (@LiamLambrini) June 15, 2018

For some people, every day is Nadine Coyle day #NeverForget

Happy 33rd birthday, Nadine! Or is it, 35...? #MammyWheresMyPassport

Digital Desk