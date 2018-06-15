Happy Nadine Coyle day - Twitter celebrates our favourite Gemini
June 15 is important for a lot of reasons.
The city of Bilbao was founded on June 15, 1300. The first human blood transfusion took place in 1667. Arkansas became the 25th US state.
Many well-known people were born on June 15: Noddy Holder, Courtney Cox, Ice Cube...North West.
But, for some, June 15 will always be one thing and one thing only - Nadine Coyle's birthday, making her a Gemini.
Nadine Coyle day is being celebrated today after she gave us one of the greatest moments in Irish television history.
In case you need a reminder:
Nadine accidentally giving her real date of birth on reality show Popstars after having lied to producers about being 18 has become an iconic moment.
The now infamous moment has a place in Irish pop culture and people are revisiting it today.
Good morning and happy birthday to only nadine coyle, born the fufteenth of the suxth ayde fyv making her a Gemini pic.twitter.com/iKUtsYDZCn— sazzle vajazzle🌿 (@sazsazsazzz) June 15, 2018
happy Nadine Coyle day ♊️ x pic.twitter.com/hT3ccA0x2A— Liam (@LiamLambrini) June 15, 2018
Happy Nadine Coyle day everybody #15june1985 #mammywheresmapassport #nadine4eurovision19 pic.twitter.com/FcrZguLJg3— Conor O'Neill (@conoroneill1992) June 15, 2018
For some people, every day is Nadine Coyle day #NeverForget
Happy birthday to our Nadine!!! I have some #neverforget merch available, 13 mirrors, 1magnet and 5 plates.. www.thedirtbird.bigcartel.com or dm for plates.. we're also hosting her unofficial birthday party tonight at Spicebag!! ( Currently sold out blbut keep an eye on event pg as people sometimes have spares available in the evening) #nadinecoyle #makingmeagemini #wheresmepassport
Happy 33rd birthday, Nadine! Or is it, 35...? #MammyWheresMyPassport
