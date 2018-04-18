Happy 77th birthday, President Higgins - Top 10 Michael D moments

Our President turns 77 today and to celebrate we are taking a look at some of the moments that prove Michael D is the coolest president around.

When he proved that age ain't nothing but a number and hung out with some BMXers in this photo captured by Michael Donnelly:

When he had Luke Skywalker himself in stitches at this year's St Patrick's Day parade:

Pic: Stephen Collins /Photos

When he queued at the ATM just like a regular Joe:

Just the president of Ireland getting money from an ATM on Winthrop St. Nothing to see here. #MichaelDHiggins pic.twitter.com/jakMfqMqsg — Jason A. Keane (@JasonAKeane) September 16, 2016

When he was all of us after Robbie Brady scored THAT goal against Italy that saw Ireland go through to the last 16 of Euro 2016:

When someone joked that he bought everyone in Dun Laoghaire an ice cream from Teddy's while visiting for the Dun Laoghaire Harbour Bicentenary and everyone believed it because it just seemed like something he would do:

Michael D Higgins just bought everyone in Dun Laoghaire a 99 in Teddy's pic.twitter.com/4nuScD8w3y — Bill Gleeson (@gleesonb) May 31, 2017

Any time that he hangs out with his dogs, Bród and Síoda:

President Michael D Higgins with his dog Brod listen to piper Cormac Keegan at Aras an Uachtarain. Pic: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

When he visited the Munster Rugby team after their first match following the passing of Anthony Foley:

When he fully embraced Michael Tea Higgins:

When he went to Slane and pretty much looked like the coolest person there:

When he visited the city of Havana in Cuba and looked only delighted while rocking this amazing hat:

President Higgins with Dr Eusebio Leal a historian of the old city of Havana and David Stanton, Minister of state at dept of Justice and equality as he takes a walking tour while In the old city of Havana Pic: Maxwells

Happy birthday, Miggeldy!