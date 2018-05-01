Handwritten thank-you note reveals traffic cop’s good deed

A traffic officer has been thanked by a motorist after he received $20 (about £14.50) along with a ticket for not wearing his seatbelt.

The motorcycle cop handed over the cash to the shocked motorist, who was driving his wife home from cancer treatment, saying it could be used to pay for the ticket – or to treat him and his wife to lunch.

The act was so welcomed by the driver that he wrote a letter of commendation to the chief of Columbus Police Department in the US state of Georgia.

Addressed to Chief Boren, a citizen wrote a letter of commendation to recognize Corporal Shuler. Good job, Corporal Shuler!#columbusga Posted by Columbus Georgia Police Department on Friday, April 27, 2018

In it, he described Corporal Shuler as an “exemplary officer” who “set the bar high for his department” and explained he wrote the letter because “I wanted him to be recognised for his kindness”.

A picture of the letter was shared on the police department’s social media accounts – with the driver’s details removed.

The motorist explained how he had been driving his wife home from a cancer centre when he had forgotten to wear his seatbelt.

He said “he knew better” as a former fire department volunteer and first responder, but that it just “slipped his mind”.

His number plate “tag” had also expired, for which he was given a warning.

“Along with the citations, he handed me a twenty dollar bill to pay for the ticket or to have lunch and wished my wife good luck with her cancer.”

On Facebook, people were praising Officer Shuler.

Reneda Cooper Baer said: “What an incredible role model. Not only for fellow officers, but for all people! Such a wonderful example of kindness and compassion. I wish we had more in the world like him!”

Janet Anderson added: “That is awesome! Thank you for your kindness to this couple.”