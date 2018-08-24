Hallelujah! The Pope Pack has arrived just in time for the Pontiff's visit
If you’re off to see the Pope in Dublin this weekend then this shop in Mayo has got you covered.
Keans in Claremorris is selling a Pope Pack to help cover all your festival needs.
The pack includes a folding chair, folding stool, knee cushion, a rain poncho, a portable charger, Ireland wellies, a water bottle, a selfie stick and a portable pocket radio.
All of these essential goodies could be yours for only €99.
It’s not known if his holiness has given his blessing for the pack but it’s definitely one of the best ideas we’ve seen in a very long time.
