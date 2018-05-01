Gru from Despicable Me saying ‘gorl’ is now a meme – here’s what you should know

You probably know Gru from the Despicable Me movies.

He’s the amiable pointy-nosed super villain at the centre of the franchise, voiced by Steve Carell.

He’s also now the star of a new meme that’s slowly taking over Twitter.

he was a boy, she was a gorl, can i make it any more obvious ? pic.twitter.com/7cYfmW2aRU — braaaan (@branfllakes) April 30, 2018

Yes, that’s Avril Lavigne, with Gru’s face superimposed on top, singing a slightly altered version of her 2002 banger Sk8er Boi.

You may recall that Gru has a slightly unusual accent that causes him to pronounce words in unique ways – for example, he pronounces the word “girl” as “gorl”.

when you type "gorls" instead of "girls" pic.twitter.com/Akrj352dud — aleah | 30 days ???? (@OffTopicMica) April 14, 2018

And on Twitter, that’s more than enough material for a meme.

Here are some of the best examples.

Peter Andre Gru

Aqua Gru

Pussycat Dolls Gru

don't wish your gorl friend was hot like me pic.twitter.com/TC1XIAdHvn — ❣️tia bates (@tiarabates_) April 30, 2018

Danny Gruko

I met a gorl, crazy for me pic.twitter.com/nRQA7dIjiW — mcclure (@mccIure) April 30, 2018

Little Mermaid Gru

Wouldn’t you think I’m the gorl, the gorl who has everything pic.twitter.com/BmqtFxtKiY — Josie (@josie_knip) April 30, 2018

Gossip Girl Gru

Abba Gru

See that gorl, watch that scene diggin' the dancing queen pic.twitter.com/Bx7vlKBVE0 — Anya Mccrimmon (@AnyaMcCrimm) April 29, 2018

And of course, Beyonce Gru

WHO RUN THE WORLD...



GORLS pic.twitter.com/TO1WCNLrh0 — maseface (@masefaceeee) April 30, 2018

A gruly despicable meme.

- Press Association