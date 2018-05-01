Gru from Despicable Me saying ‘gorl’ is now a meme – here’s what you should know
You probably know Gru from the Despicable Me movies.
He’s the amiable pointy-nosed super villain at the centre of the franchise, voiced by Steve Carell.
He’s also now the star of a new meme that’s slowly taking over Twitter.
he was a boy, she was a gorl, can i make it any more obvious ? pic.twitter.com/7cYfmW2aRU— braaaan (@branfllakes) April 30, 2018
Yes, that’s Avril Lavigne, with Gru’s face superimposed on top, singing a slightly altered version of her 2002 banger Sk8er Boi.
You may recall that Gru has a slightly unusual accent that causes him to pronounce words in unique ways – for example, he pronounces the word “girl” as “gorl”.
when you type "gorls" instead of "girls" pic.twitter.com/Akrj352dud— aleah | 30 days ???? (@OffTopicMica) April 14, 2018
And on Twitter, that’s more than enough material for a meme.
Here are some of the best examples.
Peter Andre Gru
Oooh, mysterious GORL pic.twitter.com/DFrYkiwS8c— hayway (@HAYLEYMILLER__) April 30, 2018
Aqua Gru
I’m a barbie gorl pic.twitter.com/2KgjSoDuUK— lois (@loismckean) April 30, 2018
Pussycat Dolls Gru
don't wish your gorl friend was hot like me pic.twitter.com/TC1XIAdHvn— ❣️tia bates (@tiarabates_) April 30, 2018
Danny Gruko
I met a gorl, crazy for me pic.twitter.com/nRQA7dIjiW— mcclure (@mccIure) April 30, 2018
Little Mermaid Gru
Wouldn’t you think I’m the gorl, the gorl who has everything pic.twitter.com/BmqtFxtKiY— Josie (@josie_knip) April 30, 2018
Gossip Girl Gru
Gossip Gorl pic.twitter.com/vNiPEFqCCw— Louise Devoy🧚🏼♀️ (@louisedevoy1) April 29, 2018
Abba Gru
See that gorl, watch that scene diggin' the dancing queen pic.twitter.com/Bx7vlKBVE0— Anya Mccrimmon (@AnyaMcCrimm) April 29, 2018
And of course, Beyonce Gru
WHO RUN THE WORLD...— maseface (@masefaceeee) April 30, 2018
GORLS pic.twitter.com/TO1WCNLrh0
A gruly despicable meme.
