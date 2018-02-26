Groom plans nightmare wedding on tonight's Don't Tell the Bride

Tonight's Don't Tell the Bride wedding is the stuff of nightmares.

The groom has planned a Halloween themed wedding complete with zombies, gore, plenty of blood and pumpkins.

But will it be a dream come true or a waking nightmare for his bride, Sarah?

Nick and Sarah have been together for nine years after they met while both working in Lanzarote.

She was working in an Irish pub and he was working in the bar next door. Nick would stop in to the pub and buy peanuts every night just so he could see her.

Since then, the couple have returned to Ireland and settled in Cork with their two children, Noah and Cohen, and have another little one on the way.

Sarah is not looking for a princess-style wedding but will she be pleased when her wedding looks like a horror show?

Every bride wants to feel beautiful on their big day and there is always nerves about the hair and make-up looking just right.

Imagine the stress when your make-up artist hands you sunglasses to block your view so that you cannot see what they are doing.

How will Sarah handle the big reveal when her face is covered in fake blood?

Meanwhile, Nick is having a fantastic time and is loving his gory make-over. The kids are pretty pleased with it as well.

Nick might be having the time of his life but is he a dead man walking?

Don't Tell the Bride is on RTÉ 2 tonight 9.30pm.