Gripping new drama ‘A Mother’s Son’ is one for the must-watch list

We love a good weekday addition on our TV screens, and what's better, a new drama to add to our ever-growing must-watch list.

Well, look no further. New drama A Mother's Son airs on TV3 on Monday night.

Photo credit: itvstudios.com

Unfortunately, for the Netflix binge-watchers among us, A Mother's Son is only a two-part series.

And from experience, that can only mean one thing. It will leave us addicted and wanting even more.

The series is set in a small coastal town where horror sweeps the community when a teenage student, Lorraine, is murdered.

When Lorraine is found murdered, a divorced mother of two, Rosie, suspects with apprehension that her teenage son, Jamie is somehow involved.

The series follows Rosie and her newly merged family of her two children Jamie and Livvy; her new partner Ben and his two teenage children Rob and Jess and illustrates circumstances that no parent ever wants to face.

Rosie finds a stained pair of trainers hidden in the house she suspects it could be blood – with Jamie and Rob both acting suspiciously, she suspects someone in the family could be involved in Lorraine’s murder.

Rosie’s suspicions begin to tear their new family apart, particularly when she confides in her ex-husband David.

"Me and Mum won't let anything happen to you, will we?" 😮😮😮

A mother's worst nightmare...

Brilliant New Two Part Drama - A Mother's Son, Monday & Tuesday at 10pm on TV3. #AMothersSon pic.twitter.com/tQyraJy7bf — TV3 (@TV3Ireland) March 25, 2018

David is forced to give his son Jamie an alibi, but when Jamie’s step-dad finds evidence against him, the new family appears split beyond repair.

Jamie’s desperate parents have to make a decision; their son’s fate is in their hands.

How far will a mother go to protect her son?

Part one of A Mother’s Son airs on TV3 tomorrow night, Monday March 26 at 10pm and part two airs on Tuesday March 27 at 10pm.

- Digital Desk