Good weather set to continue but some light showers are expected

Met Éireann has predicted mainly dry, warm conditions with some light showers for the week with top temperatures reaching highs of 23°C and lows of 14°C.

There will be some showers during the week with cloud increase from the west and scattered showers spreading eastwards.

However conditions are expected to remain good with plenty of sunshine and temperatures to reach the low to mid-twenties in light variable breezes later in the week.

That means only one thing - still time for the beach.

There have been some words of worry as a Storm Chris, off the coast of America, has threatened to stop our streak of good weather.

While it will not come anywhere close to Ireland, the remnants could have a big influence on our current heatwave conditions if it heads this way.

However Met Éireann hasn't said anything yet to cause any sun lover to panic.

Continuing warm, dry & settled right through next week with rainfall totals less than 4mm for the bulk of the country.

Mon - Friday: Max temps will generally be in the range 22 to 26°C. Good sunshine most days but broken cloud too and occasional patchy mist/drizzle in the NW. pic.twitter.com/1ruVL7pxfF — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 8, 2018

Fingers crossed Storm Chris will pass on by so we can continue to work on perfecting our farmers tan.

And then I woke up A post shared by Max Malloy (@ihaveadarksoul) on Jun 19, 2018 at 8:58am PDT

So sit back, relax and try to enjoy the sunshine while it lasts.