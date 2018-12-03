Going, going, gone - Electric Picnic is already sold out

Disappointment for festival-goers today as tickets for next year’s Electric Picnic festival have already sold out.

Tickets were gone in record time, only lasting 15 minutes before they all had been snapped up.

For the first time ever in the festival’s 15 year history, tickets sold out months in advance of the line-up being revealed.

Our showbiz reporter, , brought us some of the highlights from the iconic festival earlier this year.

The line-up for Electric Picnic 2019 will be announced in the New Year.

Congratulations to those lucky enough to get their hands on some tickets - we're not bitter at all.