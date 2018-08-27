GoFundMe for 'vibrant, fun-loving' Cork teen with brain injury raises over €22k so far

A fundraising campaign for a teenage girl from West Cork has so far raised over €22,000 of a €85,000 goal.

Chloe Keane, 16, sustained a serious brain injury in an accident on Monday, August 13.

She is coming out of a medically induced coma and is no longer in intensive care in Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Chloe is now under the care of the specialists in the Brain Injury Unit in CUH and she is expected to remain there for several months before moving to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

A GoFundMepage was set up by her older sister, Jorden Keane last week with the aim of raising €85,000 to bring Chloe home to Bantry.

The page describes Chloe, who is a pupil at Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí, as "a vibrant, fun-loving girl who always has a smile on her face.

"She is a huge horse enthusiast and loves nothing more than spending time with her equine friends.

"We want to get her home and back doing what she loves as soon as possible."

In the past seven days, €22,450 has been raised for Chloe by 416 people.

To donate to the page, click here.

Locals have been rallying to support Chloe and her family.

The Clubhouse bar and restaurant in Bantry is organising a breakfast morning on September 8 and all the money raised will go directly to Chloe's recovery.

It also has a donation box on site and all donations are being added to the GoFundMe account each week.

Organico Cafe in Bantry is also accepting donations from customers.