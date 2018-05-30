Gibbon, lemur and tortoise stolen from zoo after thieves cut a hole in the fence

A zoo in Canada is appealing for information after three of its animals were stolen.

JC the black and white ruffed lemur, Stanley the tortoise and Agnes the baby gibbon were taken from Elmvale Jungle Zoo between 10pm on May 28 and 6:30am on May 29.

Asking for your help! Any information please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Huronia West Detachment OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Photos will be posted of our animals that were taken.Please share this post! Posted by Elmvale Jungle Zoo on Tuesday, May 29, 2018

In an emotional video posted to the Zoo’s Facebook page, a member of the zoo’s staff appeals for information.

“The gibbon needs to be with her cousin Gracie, they have to be together,” she says.

“We need JC and the tortoise back with our family.”

The Ontario Provincial Police said they found two holes cut in the chain link fence surrounding the zoo. The holes were near to a road and they are asking people who may have seen anything to come forward.

The Zoo is offering a reward for information leading to the return of the animals.

- Press Association