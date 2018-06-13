#GetElmoHome - Cork restaurant creates a hashtag to reunite lost teddy with its owner

O’Flynns sausage company wants to help this teddy find its rightful owner and has taken to Twitter for help.

The restaurant, based in The English Market & Winthrop St in Cork City, posted the tweet early Tuesday morning in hopes that the owner of the toy would turn up.

Soon, they made Elmo a part of the team by putting him to work.

After a comfortable stay overnight, Elmo is still waiting for his owner to show up.

If you know who Elmo’s rightful owner is, send O’Flynns sausage company a message or pop into either one of their shops.

Don’t forget to use #GetElmoHome to spread the word.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

