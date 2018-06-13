#GetElmoHome - Cork restaurant creates a hashtag to reunite lost teddy with its owner
O’Flynns sausage company wants to help this teddy find its rightful owner and has taken to Twitter for help.
Folks we need your help!!— O'Flynns Sausages (@oflynnssausages) June 12, 2018
We came in today to find this furry fella asleep upstairs!
Help us to #GetElmoHome!
Until his owner gets in touch, there's no point in him sitting around so we are going to put him to work 😉
Keep an eye out for what Elmo gets up to today... pic.twitter.com/btm9s0YpL2
The restaurant, based in The English Market & Winthrop St in Cork City, posted the tweet early Tuesday morning in hopes that the owner of the toy would turn up.
Elmo is just hanging out waiting for his owner! #GetElmoHome #Cork pic.twitter.com/xDhFILn6MU— O'Flynns Sausages (@oflynnssausages) June 12, 2018
Soon, they made Elmo a part of the team by putting him to work.
Good man Elmo!— O'Flynns Sausages (@oflynnssausages) June 12, 2018
He will be asking for a raise next... #GetElmoHome #Cork pic.twitter.com/lMu0cHgvkI
Time for a #Coffee #GetElmoHome #Cork pic.twitter.com/moztH7E47I— O'Flynns Sausages (@oflynnssausages) June 12, 2018
Time to take the rubbish out...— O'Flynns Sausages (@oflynnssausages) June 12, 2018
It's been a tough day for Elmo on his first day with O'Flynns!
Let's hope we can reunite him with his owner.#GetElmoHome #Cork pic.twitter.com/JZtqhEP3yS
Elmo is on delivery duties today!— O'Flynns Sausages (@oflynnssausages) June 13, 2018
If you are worried about the safety of your food and leaving Elmo loose on the streets of #CorkCity you can still order from @Deliveroo_IE 😉
We need to #GetElmoHome! #Cork pic.twitter.com/T5NvrFYzMQ
After a comfortable stay overnight, Elmo is still waiting for his owner to show up.
So Elmo had a comfy sleep last night and has the #breakfast on for anyone popping around #CorkCity.— O'Flynns Sausages (@oflynnssausages) June 13, 2018
In case anyone is wondering, we found this little fella yesterday in our restaraunt and want to try help get him back to his owner!
Can you help #GetElmoHome? 😊#Cork pic.twitter.com/qXaUDusfFk
If you know who Elmo’s rightful owner is, send O’Flynns sausage company a message or pop into either one of their shops.
Don’t forget to use #GetElmoHome to spread the word.
