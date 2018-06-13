GetElmoHome - Cork restaurant creates a hashtag to reunite lost teddy with its owner

O’Flynns sausage company wants to help this teddy find its rightful owner and has taken to Twitter for help.

Folks we need your help!!



We came in today to find this furry fella asleep upstairs!

Help us to #GetElmoHome!



Until his owner gets in touch, there's no point in him sitting around so we are going to put him to work 😉

Keep an eye out for what Elmo gets up to today... pic.twitter.com/btm9s0YpL2 — O'Flynns Sausages (@oflynnssausages) June 12, 2018

The restaurant, based in The English Market & Winthrop St in Cork City, posted the tweet early Tuesday morning in hopes that the owner of the toy would turn up.

Soon, they made Elmo a part of the team by putting him to work.

Time to take the rubbish out...



It's been a tough day for Elmo on his first day with O'Flynns!

Let's hope we can reunite him with his owner.#GetElmoHome #Cork pic.twitter.com/JZtqhEP3yS — O'Flynns Sausages (@oflynnssausages) June 12, 2018

Elmo is on delivery duties today!



If you are worried about the safety of your food and leaving Elmo loose on the streets of #CorkCity you can still order from @Deliveroo_IE 😉



We need to #GetElmoHome! #Cork pic.twitter.com/T5NvrFYzMQ — O'Flynns Sausages (@oflynnssausages) June 13, 2018

After a comfortable stay overnight, Elmo is still waiting for his owner to show up.

So Elmo had a comfy sleep last night and has the #breakfast on for anyone popping around #CorkCity.

In case anyone is wondering, we found this little fella yesterday in our restaraunt and want to try help get him back to his owner!

Can you help #GetElmoHome? 😊#Cork pic.twitter.com/qXaUDusfFk — O'Flynns Sausages (@oflynnssausages) June 13, 2018

If you know who Elmo’s rightful owner is, send O’Flynns sausage company a message or pop into either one of their shops.

Don’t forget to use #GetElmoHome to spread the word.