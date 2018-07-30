Get your Bake On! Meet Mary Berry at the National Ploughing Championship

The National Dairy Council is excited to announce that the Queen of Cakes, Mary Berry will be the Star Guest at this year’s National Ploughing Championships being held in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Those wanting to see the baking legend should go to the NDC stand on Wednesday September 19 at this year’s festival which runs from September 18 - 20.

Wannabe bakers have until August 10 to send in their best recipes for a competition which allows the final three being judged by the Bake-Off star herself.

Organisers are asking applicants to create something unique and delicious that can be served at Afternoon Tea at the ploughing with Mary. It can be sweet or savoury but must contain dairy produce in some form.

Practical as always Mary advises anyone entering to practice the recipe.

"It must be the very best of Irish dairy produce and the best of its type, we don't want to see curdled custard or separated filling, the pastry must be beautifully done, it has to have great flavor and beautifully presented. No soggy bottoms" says Mary.

Mary was a judge on the Great British Bake-Off with Paul Hollywood from 2010 until 2016.

Mary will be joined by Chandima Gamage, Head Pastry Chef at Dromoland Castle, Irish Food Writer, Lilly Higgins and Ciara Leahy, Consumer Editor of the Irish Farmers’ Journal.

Food Writer Lilly Higgins advises contestants to not complicate things:

“My advice would be to keep it simple and execute it well, whether it’s a cake, tart, quiche or even a sandwich, get the basics right and it will be delicious!”.

Each finalist will receive a €300 voucher for Ballymaloe Cookery School and an Afternoon Tea Hamper filled with Goodies, free entry into Ploughing and will have Afternoon Tea with Mary Berry.

Send your recipes to include full details on ingredients, method, cooking times and a picture.

Email your entry to competitions@ndc.ie or by post to Dairy Competition, The National Dairy Council, The Studio, 55c Maple Avenue, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin A94 HY83.

Clearly mark your entry: Dare To Dairy With Mary

Happy Baking!