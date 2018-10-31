Gerry Adams reveals 'best-kept secrets of the Irish peace process' in new cookbook

It has to be seen to be believed.

Former leader of the Sinn Féin political party turned cookbook creator, Gerry Adams, comes to you with the latest Sinn Féin online shop release.

In a video posted to Twitter, the Republican politician promotes his latest creation.

The video opens with the all too familiar Northern Ireland accent coming from behind a bush - wait, it gets even better.

"Can you see me? My name's Gerry Adams," he says.

You can already hear it can't you?

He continues to inform us that he is about to disclose with us one of the "best-kept secrets of the Irish peace process."

"I'm going to tell you about an aspect of the negotiations process, the peace process, that very few people know about.

"When you bring together a group of hungry republicans they have to be fed," he says.

I've come here to this very remote spot because this is a big secret, to try and pick up a copy of a little book which I put together, made up of the recipes that sustained us during the peace process.

The said book of recipes appears out of the bush and Gerry thanks the bush as Gaeilge.

Well, almost as Gaeilge.

"Ah, Go raibh maith agat, bush."

The Negotiator's Cook Book by @GerryAdamsSF - 'The best kept secret of the Irish Peace Process' and a must have gift for Christmas! Purchase it online here: https://t.co/TwZZq3NJFN ... or in any good bookshop! pic.twitter.com/YKE4RjK9Qe — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) October 29, 2018

The Negotiator's Cook Book is a "must for every kitchen cabinet" which details the efforts of Ted Howell and Pádraic Wilson to sustain the stamina and energy of the Sinn Féin negotiating team during years of high-level negotiations.

The Negotiator's Cook Book is available for purchase on the Sinn Féin website at a price of £8.99 (€10.15).

- Digital Desk