Gecko accidentally makes ‘a bazillion’ phone calls from Hawaii animal hospital

A gecko has proved that even the littlest creatures can cause a whole lot of havoc.

The debacle all began when Claire Simeone, director of animal hospital The Marine Mammal Center: Ke Kai Ola in Hawaii, received a phone call.

So yesterday I started getting calls at our hospital, #KeKaiOla @TMMC. I was getting lunch, so I thought maybe someone had a seal-related question. I picked up. Silence. pic.twitter.com/yX6aziwoHz — Dr. Claire Simeone (@Claire_Simeone) October 5, 2018

A call, but no answer – shortly followed by nine more.

More calls. NINE calls in 15 minutes. I start to panic a bit, and drive back to the hospital. Seal emergency? I am on it. pic.twitter.com/qtjc2ZK68d — Dr. Claire Simeone (@Claire_Simeone) October 5, 2018

It didn’t stop there though, it turned out that a plethora of others were calling the animal hospital asking why they were receiving the same silent phone calls.

I arrive. All is calm. Did anyone call me? No one did. I get another call. It’s coming from INSIDE the hospital. So I call @HawaiianTel to check it out. Phone on the fritz? Meanwhile, several other people call the hospital, asking WHY WE ARE CALLING THEM INCESSANTLY? pic.twitter.com/r59Hoxgk1z — Dr. Claire Simeone (@Claire_Simeone) October 5, 2018

Was it a pocket dial, or a technical malfunction?

Speaking with Hawaiian Telcom, Claire was told “a bazillion calls” were coming from a single one of the hospital’s phone lines.

Claire decided to investigate, searching each room to find which phone could be causing the problem – then she spotted the gecko.

THERE IS A GECKO SITTING ON THE TOUCHSCREEN OF THE PHONE, MAKING CALLS WITH HIS TINY GECKO FEET!!! This gecko has called me 15 times, and everyone in our recent call list. *Actual photo of telemarketer* @TMMC @GEICO @HawaiianTel pic.twitter.com/USyKeOiDbE — Dr. Claire Simeone (@Claire_Simeone) October 5, 2018

That’s right, the little lizard’s tiny feet had been reacting with the phone’s touch screen – and no recently called number was safe.

Naturally the story has gone viral and Claire apologised to Hawaiian Telcom for the confusion.

I had to apologize to @HawaiianTel man, who said “well, I haven’t heard that one before.” I had to send out a note to all of our staff and volunteers, who may have received telemarketing calls. I immediately hired gecko. pic.twitter.com/4xOYeg7pZ0 — Dr. Claire Simeone (@Claire_Simeone) October 5, 2018

Gecko: Hello, there.

Is this thing working? 😂

We’re so glad we could help you discover a new friend and talent in the office! If you ever need anything, feel free to reach out to us anytime. We’re always here and happy to help! pic.twitter.com/22tVGlX4EJ — Hawaiian Telcom (@HawaiianTel) October 5, 2018

“It was a huge surprise to me but I was really glad we could solve the mystery,” said Claire. “He actually did a really great job telemarketing to everybody in our recent call list.

“Luckily the story ended well and we were able to trans-locate him outside to live on a plant.”- Press Association