Gavin Duffy announced his intent to run for President and here’s what people have been saying

Businessman Gavin Duffy has announced a potential run for President.

The Irish Dragon’s Den entrepreneur is seeking the backing of four local councils before he can enter his name on the ballot paper.

He has accepted an invitation to speak at Waterford City and County Council on Tuesday.

Speaking about why he thinks people should vote for him, Duffy told Morning Ireland: “You have to speak on behalf of the people of Ireland, I’m somebody who’s a professional speaker, that’s what I do and that’s my track record and I think I’ll be able to do that very well.

“I did say yesterday, I think President Higgins, if there’s a difference, I think he talks to our heads, I think I’d be slightly different and talk to people’s hearts.”

Since the news broke, Twitter has been lit with opinions on #Aras18.

#KeepThePoet has also been trending:
By Anna O'Donoghue

