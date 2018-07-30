Gavin Duffy announced his intent to run for President and here’s what people have been saying

Businessman Gavin Duffy has announced a potential run for President.

The Irish Dragon’s Den entrepreneur is seeking the backing of four local councils before he can enter his name on the ballot paper.

He has accepted an invitation to speak at Waterford City and County Council on Tuesday.

Speaking about why he thinks people should vote for him, Duffy told Morning Ireland: “You have to speak on behalf of the people of Ireland, I’m somebody who’s a professional speaker, that’s what I do and that’s my track record and I think I’ll be able to do that very well.

“I did say yesterday, I think President Higgins, if there’s a difference, I think he talks to our heads, I think I’d be slightly different and talk to people’s hearts.”

Since the news broke, Twitter has been lit with opinions on #Aras18.

Gavin Duffy on @morningireland : *President Higgins talks to people's heads. I .. talk to people's hearts*

Oh really pic.twitter.com/NUrOquL8XM — Annie West (@anniewestdotcom) July 30, 2018

Best of luck to @GavinDuffy in his attempt to get a nomination for #Aras18. We already know the political establishment don’t want an election so it’ll be tough. The president should be above politics but not beyond democracy. We need a contest. — Cllr. Keith Redmond (@CllrKRedmond) July 25, 2018

My mother & I discussing the Presidential election #aras18

Mother;who is that Gavin Duffy fellow

Me; he’s off Dragons Den

Mother;(sees photo of GD) oh,he’s that obnoxious one. Sure,what would he know about being President.Michael D is doing great, give him another go

Me;😁👍🏻 — Dr Mary McAuliffe (@MaryMcAuliffe4) July 29, 2018

Great news to awaken to. @GavinDuffy running for the Áras. Couldn’t think of a better candidate to represent a modern brand for 🇮🇪. — Danny Rock (@DannyRock855) July 29, 2018

I’ll pass on your rollercoaster, thanks Gavin pic.twitter.com/QrBX3bCLxm — Seamus Conboy (@SeamusConboy) July 29, 2018

Wouldn’t it be great to have Gavin Duffy making his pitch to county councils televised?#PresidentialElection — John Collins (@HangBlaa) July 29, 2018

A president from the reality TV world. What could possibly go wrong. @GavinDuffy — Mark “REPEALED” O’Halloran (@markohalloran) July 29, 2018

I would vote for @GavinDuffy ahead of Micheal D or the Ira candidate, he #GavinDuffy has a chance if he can keep all the wheels on his campaign bus, #rtenews #aras18 — Ken Mc Fadden (@unspeakable28) July 29, 2018

#KeepThePoet has also been trending:

We have a glut of politicians, we have boatloads of business people, we have far too many vainglorious muppets who think they could be President. We have one, dog loving, deep thinking, politician poet, who gives the best speeches, already in the Aras. So #keepthepoet — Dr Mary McAuliffe (@MaryMcAuliffe4) July 30, 2018

I want to #keepthepoet because I believe we should have a head of state who sees Ireland as a nation and not as a business. — Mike Ryan (@90mikeryan) July 29, 2018

My love for Michael D and those dogs is never ending #keepthepoet pic.twitter.com/7DeO3SYENp — Beth O'Sullivan (@beth_os4) July 29, 2018