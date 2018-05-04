Gardaí tweet warning in wake of blogger controversy

Following the recent controversy online that shook that blogging community, Gardaí traffic Twitter account has posted this warning ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

If you’re not in the know, an Instagram account has been sharing videos and photos taken by Irish bloggers and influencers which show them using their phones to record video and take pictures while they are driving.

A number of people highlighted by the account have since apologised for their behaviour, but to hone in and stress the importance of not using your phone whilst driving, Gardaí Síochána had this to say.

“When you get into your car you become a driver... not a #vlogger”

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend we (and everyone on your friends list) ask that you stop putting up social media stories of yourself driving. Driving requires all of your attention.



When you get into your car you become a driver... not a #vlogger 🎬🚗 pic.twitter.com/RaJcWummjP — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 4, 2018

An important issue.

Stay safe, everyone.