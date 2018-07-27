Gardai stopped a Ford Transit and found a ‘horse inside’

@Gardatraffic twitter account has channelled the Rubberbandit’s 2011 hit Horse Outside in their latest post.

The Store Street roads policing unit documented stopping a van this morning, as it had no insurance.

Although as the arrest was taking place, the Dublin gardai also discovered that there was “quite a large horse being transported in the back”.

And of course, you guessed it, the caption went like this:

'Stopped' your Ford Transit there's a horse.... INSIDE! 🎼



Store Street Roads Policing Unit stopped this van for no insurance. It was also discovered there was quite a large horse being transported in the back!



Driver arrested. pic.twitter.com/6PbiEQhODa — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 27, 2018

All together now, "Giddy up now baby, bless my soul ...