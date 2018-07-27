Gardai stopped a Ford Transit and found a ‘horse inside’
27/07/2018 - 10:53:00Back to Discover Home
@Gardatraffic twitter account has channelled the Rubberbandit’s 2011 hit Horse Outside in their latest post.
The Store Street roads policing unit documented stopping a van this morning, as it had no insurance.
Although as the arrest was taking place, the Dublin gardai also discovered that there was “quite a large horse being transported in the back”.
And of course, you guessed it, the caption went like this:
“Stopped your Ford Transit there's a horse.... INSIDE!
'Stopped' your Ford Transit there's a horse.... INSIDE! 🎼— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 27, 2018
Store Street Roads Policing Unit stopped this van for no insurance. It was also discovered there was quite a large horse being transported in the back!
Driver arrested. pic.twitter.com/6PbiEQhODa
All together now, "Giddy up now baby, bless my soul ...
Join the conversation - comment here