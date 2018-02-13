Gardaí host Pancake Tuesday spread for deserving Cork children

The Cork City Hospitals Children's Club charity pancake morning took place at the Rock Steps Community Centre, Blarney Street today.

The charity, which is 100% volunteer-run, brings sick and deserving children from CUH, Mercy Hospital, St Gabriel's and the Cork Deaf Association on numerous trips, as well as hosting fun and exciting events such as today's gathering.

"It's a very worthy cause," said community garda Emer O'Connell.

"We raise money to take sick and terminally-ill children on the trip of a lifetime."

She added: "Children that may have been affected by car accidents or have suffered a major trauma in their lives are also included in the club."

