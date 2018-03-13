Gardaí have 2-for-1 special on uninsured drivers in Dundalk

The Gardaí got more than they expected in Dundalk this afternoon when they pulled over and seized a car over without insurance.

When the unidentified motorist "phoned a friend" to come and collect him, nobody was expecting what happened next.

A second car arrived, and that one wasn't insured either.

Looks like the two drivers will be walking for quite some time.
