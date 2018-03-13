Gardaí have 2-for-1 special on uninsured drivers in Dundalk

The Gardaí got more than they expected in Dundalk this afternoon when they pulled over and seized a car over without insurance.

When the unidentified motorist "phoned a friend" to come and collect him, nobody was expecting what happened next.

A second car arrived, and that one wasn't insured either.

Dundalk Road Policing Unit: First car stopped and seized for no insurance. Driver then 'phoned a friend' who arrived in a car which was also not insured... second car seized.



Ask the audience or 50/50 still available but we think they'll probably walk home. pic.twitter.com/V1HQYy5BPg — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 13, 2018

Looks like the two drivers will be walking for quite some time.