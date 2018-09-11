Gardai caught this person 'literally drinking & driving’

Gardaí have come across some strange things when out doing patrols.

From stopping ‘dangerously defective’ cars to finding a live horse inside one, nothing should surprise these officers anymore.

However, one person did just that with this hard-to-believe pic.

The photo shows the inside of a car, with the owner deciding to take a full bottle of wine along with them for the ride.

The bottle is wedged into a cup-holder in the centre console of the car.

Wine not? More like wine would you.

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

