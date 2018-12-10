Game Of Thrones exhibition to open in Belfast

A major Game Of Thrones public display will open in Belfast this spring.

It will be hosted at the Titanic Exhibition Centre from April until September and will feature immersive experiences using storylines from the fantasy series.

It will allow fans an up-close look at the artistry and craftsmanship behind the Emmy award-winning series, which was partly shot in Northern Ireland.

Jeff Peters, a vice president at the HBO network which aired the series, said: “Given the unique and central role that Northern Ireland has played in the life and legacy of the show, and we are thrilled that we are bringing Game Of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition to Belfast.

“We’re so happy to invite our fans in Northern Ireland, the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland to join us in the Titanic Quarter in Belfast to immerse themselves in the world of Game Of Thrones.”

The exhibition combines costumes, authentic props and settings from all seven seasons.

The exhibition centre is close to the Titanic Studios where much of the series was filmed over a 10-year period.

An eighth season of the show is due to air next year.

