Galway man to hitchhike the 32 counties with his microwave
A Galway man is setting off on a hitchhike across the country today, with no money and while carrying a microwave.
Diarmuid Cleary will begin his "Microwave Express" journey in Ballinasloe and is hoping to cover every county in Ireland.
He will be relying on the kindness of strangers and local businesses to help him out - and has promised to perform any "weird requests" for people who donate over €100.
Diarmuid is setting off from Ballinasloe this morning and says people can follow the journey on Facebook and Instagram.
All funds raised will go to Jigsaw, who run mental health centres for young people across the country.
Diarmuid explains why he decided to take on the challenge.
He said: "I do a lot of charity events, and I decided I wanted to do something big.
"I had a broken microwave in my office so I decided I would go hitchhiking with it for the craic.
"I'm not allowed to spend any money, zero cash. I'm relying totally on the kindness of strangers to get around."
