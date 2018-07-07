Galway GAA write to FIFA about World Cup final schedule clash

Today is the final day of the World Cup quarter-final matches and anticipation is building to the all-important final on July 15.

However, in what we can only assume was an accidental oversight by FIFA, the biggest soccer match in the world is due to take place at the same time as the All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter Final.

Galway will take on Kerry at 4pm. At the exact same time over in Russia, two teams will kick-off their battle to be named the World Cup champions.

In a bid to remedy this nightmare situation for millions of sports fans across the globe, Galway GAA have reached out to FIFA president, Gianni Infantino.

The formal request suggests that the World Cup match be delayed by two-hours to avoid clashing with the Croke Park match.

Sure, the lads in Galway are just trying to look out for FIFA in this situation.

"If this clash is not addressed by FIFA then your worldwide audience will be diminished as many supporters will give priority to attending and watching the Galway V Kerry game," the letter reads.

Galway GAA letter to FIFA on Super 8's fixture clash, 15th July pic.twitter.com/wWqHbNUl3o — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) July 7, 2018

They have even taken into account extra-time and penalties and have worked it out so it won't clash with the Sunday Game either.

Aren't they so thoughtful?!

FIFA will surely be taking a mighty risk in not taking this sage advice.

If they foolishly decide to have the World Cup final kick-off at 4pm, which match will you be tuning in to?