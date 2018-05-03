Galway driver played the tin whistle while waiting at the traffic lights

The joys of life are often found in the small things.

And for one driver in Galway that joy was found in playing the tin whistle at the wheel, while waiting for the traffic lights to turn green.

passing a bit of time at the traffic lights in Galway! Posted by Cara Glynn on Thursday, April 26, 2018

The tender yet hilarious moment was captured by Cara Glynn, a primary school teacher.

“I was delighted,” she told the Press Association. “After a long day at work, it was a great surprise to see.”

Glynn posted the video to Facebook and Instagram, much to the delight of her friends.

If there’s one lesson we can all learn, it’s that it’s important to squeeze in your tin whistle practice wherever you can.

- Press Association