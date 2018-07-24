GAA star Bernard Brogan shares cute snap of him holding tiny newborn twins
New dad Bernard Brogan has taken to Instagram to share a cute pic of his newborn baby boys, Donagh and Keadán.
The Dublin GAA player can even cradle both sons in hands.
Brogan welcomed the twins with wife Keira Doyle earlier this month after having kept the pregnancy very quiet.
The 34-year-old took to Instagram to share the news with his 60k followers where he posted a photo of himself alongside his pregnant wife enjoying the sunshine with the caption 'Here's to summer 2018.'
Bernard and Keira tied the knot back in January 2017, at Thomastown Church in Co Kilkenny.
Looks like the Dublin football legend will be kept busy with diaper changes and bottle feeds instead of free kicks for the meanwhile.
