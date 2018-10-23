Future Mary Berrys can put their skills to the test in this baking competition in Cork

The first ever 'Great Cork Bake Off' takes place next month as part of the Chocolate and Baking Weekend.

Bakers from around Ireland are invited to take part in the contest on Sunday, November 25 from 12 to 2pm at the Cork International Hotel.

Paul Kelly, Executive Pastry Chef from The Merrion Hotel and judge on The Great Irish Bake Off will judge on the day.

To enter, bakers are being asked to send a photograph of their latest bake and upload the image here.

Kylie Basnett, Eoin Flynn and Carmel Lonergan at the launch of the Great Cork Bake Off. Photo: Brian Lougheed

The top 15 bakers will be selected to participate and will be asked to bring their Christmas-themed ‘show stopper’ to The Cork Chocolate and Baking Weekend at the Cork International Hotel for the final competition.

"We are very excited to host the Great Cork Bake Off in November," said general manager of the Cork Airport Hotel, Carmel Lonergan.

We are inviting bakers from all over Ireland to come and compete to be crowned the Champion Baker.

The Cork International Hotel will also be raising money for Bumbulance on the day of the bake-off.

The Cork Chocolate and Baking Weekend will take place from November 23 to 25 at the venue.

Chocolatiers and bakers from Ireland and abroad will host a weekend of events and workshops centred around chocolate. There will also be some very special Christmas themed baking events as part of the weekend.

World-renowned chocolatier, Paul A Young will be flying in from London and will be taking part in events over the weekend alongside Paul Kelly.

On Friday, November 23 the annual Cork Chocolate Dinner will take place.

While the main exhibitor area will feature a variety of chocolatiers and bakers, a large marquee will host chocolate and baking cookery demonstrations. It is here that "The Great Cork Bake Off" will take place on Sunday.