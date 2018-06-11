Furbies, Rubix cubes and Hot Wheels: The toys of our childhood

With the sixth Dublin Kite festival proving a big success at the weekend, we remember a simpler time when our whole world was based around the toys we loved.

Growing up for most, social media wasn’t even a reality.

We based our entire lives around playing with these toys and not about how many likes we got on our last selfie.

Here are just some of the cherished toys that made up our childhood.

Furbies

Furbies were the ‘must have’ toy back in the late 90s. These small hamster or owl-like creatures were beloved by kids who pretended that these toys were their very own surrogate pet.

Tamagotchi

This tiny handheld digital pet was the favourite of most kids during the early 2000s. Taking care of this virtual pet was the most responsibility that children had in their youth and many took it very seriously.

Hot Wheels

These race cars were the prized possession of any kids who went to battle it out with their friends during lunchtime break in school. Battered and bruised, these toys are still the go to toy for any kid who loves car.

Polly Pocket

Polly Pocket is a toy line of dolls and accessories and the treasured gift of all young girls. The name comes from the fact that many of the original Polly Pocket dolls came in pocket-size cases. Most girls where kept occupied for hours with these tiny toys. Since they were first released the toys have grown bigger than their original size.

Rubiks Cube

The famously difficult toy has been a stable of all childhoods since the 70s. The toy kept children and many adults hooked for hours, trying to crack the multi coloured cube.

Any kind of ball

For most people, going outside and kicking a football was the one stable thing to do across all our childhoods.