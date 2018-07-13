Funniest reactions on social media so far to Trump's UK visit

US President Donald Trump is in the UK for a brief visit to meet the Prime Minister Theresa May and the Queen before heading off to his golf resort in Scotland.

Mr Trump and First Lady Melania are set to join the "tremendous" queen in Windsor today, while protests are underway in London featuring a giant baby blimp of the President.

A 'Baby Trump' balloon rises after being inflated in London's Parliament Square. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Social media has been alight since their arrival in the UK yesterday, with Twitter users in particular not letting the tense political climate overshadow the opportunity for humour.

Here are some of the best reactions we've seen so far to the #TrumpUKVisit.

First of all, from the man himself:

They will soon be calling me MR. BREXIT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2016

Then came the memes:

I’m waiting for Macron to turn up dressed as a candlestick. pic.twitter.com/LifBGZ72Te — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) July 12, 2018

Looks like a really fun night... pic.twitter.com/UiH8BwNDch — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) July 12, 2018

Also she seems to be emerging from the carpet like a T-1000 https://t.co/iXlMp7rVpb — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) July 12, 2018

Didn’t realise it was a Disney themed dinner? Kudos on the Beauty and the Beast outfits though. https://t.co/LsbXQpD006 — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) July 12, 2018

Twinkle, twinkle, Donald Trump,

What a giant orange chump,

Up above the world he flies,

Like a condom full of lies.#TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/ToyLWAmOor — Don't Do That Donald (@DontDoItDonald) July 12, 2018

The opportunity for satire was not missed by some media outlets:

Legally I can kill him, Queen confirmshttps://t.co/I1ZuSeuGgQ pic.twitter.com/rfLAxDFWsf — The Daily Mash (@thedailymash) July 13, 2018

Welcome to Great Britain, President Trump! Just to clear up any confusion, here’s @RachelParris with a brief guide to our glorious nation… 🇬🇧🇺🇸 #TheMashReport #TrumpVisitUK pic.twitter.com/pxR1GpHScR — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) July 13, 2018

It's too late now ma'am... but it's not too late to buy the latest edition of Private Eye, a bargain at just £2. (Those who famously don't carry cash can subscribe here: https://t.co/nHifXIPCO4). pic.twitter.com/D1ahN3M3L8 — Private Eye Magazine (@PrivateEyeNews) July 13, 2018

Donald Trump Meets The Queen pic.twitter.com/i6mXvkIr2f — Mallow News (@MallowNews) July 12, 2018

Digital Desk