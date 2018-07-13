Funniest reactions on social media so far to Trump's UK visit

US President Donald Trump is in the UK for a brief visit to meet the Prime Minister Theresa May and the Queen before heading off to his golf resort in Scotland.

Mr Trump and First Lady Melania are set to join the "tremendous" queen in Windsor today, while protests are underway in London featuring a giant baby blimp of the President.

A 'Baby Trump' balloon rises after being inflated in London's Parliament Square. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Social media has been alight since their arrival in the UK yesterday, with Twitter users in particular not letting the tense political climate overshadow the opportunity for humour.

Here are some of the best reactions we've seen so far to the #TrumpUKVisit.

First of all, from the man himself:

Then came the memes:

The opportunity for satire was not missed by some media outlets:

Digital Desk
