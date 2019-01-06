Fuch-ing nightmare? Newport teamsheet contained a very NSFW misprint

If you’re going to spell an opposition player’s name wrong, Christian Fuchs is probably one to avoid.

Sadly for all concerned at football team Newport County, when the teamsheet appeared for the League Two side’s FA Cup game against Leicester, the Austrian defender’s name was very conspicuously misspelled.

Yes, somebody somewhere had sadly replaced the H in the 32-year-old’s surname with a K, making it very rude indeed.

The error was probably bound to happen at some point, and it’s not as if the player is unaware of the NSFW potential of his surname – he has his own clothing brand called #NoFuchsGiven.

There was some sympathy on Twitter from people with similarly precarious surnames.

And the club themselves acknowledged their mistake.

It wasn’t the only gaffe from the Welsh side, either – the clock at Rodney Parade, which is also home to rugby union’s Dragons, stopped for half-time five minutes early.

Given they were beating the 2016 Premier League champions 1-0 at that point, it’s hard to imagine anyone cared too much.

