Fuch-ing nightmare? Newport teamsheet contained a very NSFW misprint
If you’re going to spell an opposition player’s name wrong, Christian Fuchs is probably one to avoid.
Sadly for all concerned at football team Newport County, when the teamsheet appeared for the League Two side’s FA Cup game against Leicester, the Austrian defender’s name was very conspicuously misspelled.
For Fuchs sake... sort the printer out. pic.twitter.com/RFvtF9LK7l— Phil Blanche (@philblanche) January 6, 2019
Yes, somebody somewhere had sadly replaced the H in the 32-year-old’s surname with a K, making it very rude indeed.
The official team sheet. Check out Leicester’s number 28 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CP9oBiuTdb— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 6, 2019
Not sure that’s how you spell @FuchsOfficial surname 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/vVlUfHLN35— Iwan Roberts (@iwanwroberts) January 6, 2019
The error was probably bound to happen at some point, and it’s not as if the player is unaware of the NSFW potential of his surname – he has his own clothing brand called #NoFuchsGiven.
There was some sympathy on Twitter from people with similarly precarious surnames.
We take this sort of thing in our stride.— Peter Fooks (@petefooks) January 6, 2019
And the club themselves acknowledged their mistake.
We get it. We’ve had a bit of a fuch-ing nightmare. Thanks Gary. Apologies @FuchsOfficial...#EmiratesFACup https://t.co/ulOgEwQamx— Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) January 6, 2019
It wasn’t the only gaffe from the Welsh side, either – the clock at Rodney Parade, which is also home to rugby union’s Dragons, stopped for half-time five minutes early.
Match clock at Rodney Parade has stopped at 40 minutes - set for rugby! #FACup— Phil Blanche (@philblanche) January 6, 2019
Given they were beating the 2016 Premier League champions 1-0 at that point, it’s hard to imagine anyone cared too much.
- Press Association
