From Tinder to being former coworkers, people confess how they met their life partners

Back to Twitter Discover Home

We all dream of meeting our true love, and for some that dream has already come true.

Twitter user, Danny Mack, asked fellow users how they met their future husbands/wifes.

People didn’t hold back as to how they met their significant others.

Some stories were fairly standard.

Others started with a simple message.

Love can catch you by surprise.

Some were persistent.

While others have been teen sweethearts.

However people meet, we all love a good romance story.
KEYWORDS: Love, Romance, Twitter, Life partners, Dating apps

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover