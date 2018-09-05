From Bosco to Wanderly Wagon, here are the puppets who filled our childhoods with joy

The Lambert Puppet Theatre in Monkstown, Co Dublin, home to beloved childhood characters such as Bosco, and Judge, is to close after over 40 years in business.

Theatre founder Eugene Lambert with Judge the Puppet

These puppets gave us so many special memories throughout our childhoods.

Star puppet Bosco tweeted about how he has taken the news.

Puppets hearts can break 💔 https://t.co/DBuXO5NZqA — Bosco OFFICIAL (@boscosbox) September 5, 2018

Thanks I’m sad but it’s all right to be sad when something

Sad has happened XxxBosco https://t.co/pgeSFslHfo — Bosco OFFICIAL (@boscosbox) September 5, 2018

With the news that the theatre is to be sold, we couldn't help but take a trip down memory lane to remember some of our childhood faves.

Judge with cowardly O’Brien, played by Eugene Lambert, and the kindly Godmother, played by Nora O’Mahoney.

With puppets such as Judge, Mr Crow and the Squirrels, Wanderly Wagon was a staple of many Irish childhoods.

I worked front-of-house in the theatre as a teenager, went along to recordings of Wanderly Wagon (operated the squirrels once = career highlight to date), practically lived in their house and basically wanted to be a Lambert - very sad to see this... https://t.co/KCBTU8P5k9 — Conor Horgan (@ConorHorgan) September 4, 2018

What child of the 80s didn't love wanderly wagon and DrAstro with sneaky snake 🐍 — LAMMIE 🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@Ciaran28121971) September 5, 2018

Here comes the wagon, Wanderly Wanderly wagon. The most unusual wagon you'll ever meet....thanks for the memories xx 💫 https://t.co/BhuHU9Bbwd — Lotus Blossom (@lalages7) September 5, 2018

One character from the Lambert Puppet Theatre will always have a special place in our hearts - Bosco.

Bosco has given us so many incredible moments throughout the years, who could forget his amazing charity single, We All Stand Together.

Bosco’s star power knew no bounds back in the day.

His album, Bosco Sings: This Is Where I Live, was RTÉ’s second biggest hit in terms of record sales in 1983.

Bosco even knew how to have the craic, reading some mean tweets back in 2017.

This sad news isn’t the end for the redhead just yet as he begins a nationwide tour in October.

All in all, we want to say a massive thank you to the Lambert theatre for all the memories - we’ll be forever grateful.