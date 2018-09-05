From Bosco to Wanderly Wagon, here are the puppets who filled our childhoods with joy
05/09/2018
The Lambert Puppet Theatre in Monkstown, Co Dublin, home to beloved childhood characters such as Bosco, and Judge, is to close after over 40 years in business.
These puppets gave us so many special memories throughout our childhoods.
Star puppet Bosco tweeted about how he has taken the news.
Puppets hearts can break 💔 https://t.co/DBuXO5NZqA— Bosco OFFICIAL (@boscosbox) September 5, 2018
Thanks I’m sad but it’s all right to be sad when something— Bosco OFFICIAL (@boscosbox) September 5, 2018
Sad has happened XxxBosco https://t.co/pgeSFslHfo
With the news that the theatre is to be sold, we couldn't help but take a trip down memory lane to remember some of our childhood faves.
With puppets such as Judge, Mr Crow and the Squirrels, Wanderly Wagon was a staple of many Irish childhoods.
I worked front-of-house in the theatre as a teenager, went along to recordings of Wanderly Wagon (operated the squirrels once = career highlight to date), practically lived in their house and basically wanted to be a Lambert - very sad to see this... https://t.co/KCBTU8P5k9— Conor Horgan (@ConorHorgan) September 4, 2018
What child of the 80s didn't love wanderly wagon and DrAstro with sneaky snake 🐍— LAMMIE 🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@Ciaran28121971) September 5, 2018
Here comes the wagon, Wanderly Wanderly wagon. The most unusual wagon you'll ever meet....thanks for the memories xx 💫 https://t.co/BhuHU9Bbwd— Lotus Blossom (@lalages7) September 5, 2018
One character from the Lambert Puppet Theatre will always have a special place in our hearts - Bosco.
Bosco has given us so many incredible moments throughout the years, who could forget his amazing charity single, We All Stand Together.
Bosco’s star power knew no bounds back in the day.
His album, Bosco Sings: This Is Where I Live, was RTÉ’s second biggest hit in terms of record sales in 1983.
Bosco even knew how to have the craic, reading some mean tweets back in 2017.
This sad news isn’t the end for the redhead just yet as he begins a nationwide tour in October.
All in all, we want to say a massive thank you to the Lambert theatre for all the memories - we’ll be forever grateful.
