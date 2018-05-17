From battling the alarm clock to ignoring your bank balance - 12 of life’s most dangerous mini-games

Resting your eyes after you’ve turned off your alarm is so often a dangerous game to play.

Situations such as these are getting some traction on Reddit at the moment, after user yenzy asked “what are some of life’s most dangerous mini-games?”

Here are 12 of the most popular answers – and they’re scenarios you might recognise.

1.

Comment from discussion TheDictionaryGuy’s comment from discussion "Similar to ‘resting your eyes’ after shutting off your alarm, what are some of life’s most dangerous mini-games?"

2.

Comment from discussion movedtotheinternet’s comment from discussion "Similar to ‘resting your eyes’ after shutting off your alarm, what are some of life’s most dangerous mini-games?"

3.

Comment from discussion KnowsTheLaw’s comment from discussion "Similar to ‘resting your eyes’ after shutting off your alarm, what are some of life’s most dangerous mini-games?"

4.

Comment from discussion llcucf80’s comment from discussion "Similar to ‘resting your eyes’ after shutting off your alarm, what are some of life’s most dangerous mini-games?"

5.

Comment from discussion Has-Died-of-Cholera’s comment from discussion "Similar to ‘resting your eyes’ after shutting off your alarm, what are some of life’s most dangerous mini-games?"

6.

Comment from discussion HaroldFaltermeyerJr’s comment from discussion "Similar to ‘resting your eyes’ after shutting off your alarm, what are some of life’s most dangerous mini-games?"

7.

Comment from discussion HaroldFaltermeyerJr’s comment from discussion "Similar to ‘resting your eyes’ after shutting off your alarm, what are some of life’s most dangerous mini-games?"

8.

Comment from discussion Justafan80’s comment from discussion "Similar to ‘resting your eyes’ after shutting off your alarm, what are some of life’s most dangerous mini-games?"

9.

Comment from discussion lilmorphinannie’s comment from discussion "Similar to ‘resting your eyes’ after shutting off your alarm, what are some of life’s most dangerous mini-games?"

10.

Comment from discussion envirodale’s comment from discussion "Similar to ‘resting your eyes’ after shutting off your alarm, what are some of life’s most dangerous mini-games?"

11.

Comment from discussion LadyRevontulet’s comment from discussion "Similar to ‘resting your eyes’ after shutting off your alarm, what are some of life’s most dangerous mini-games?"

12.

Comment from discussion ________j________’s comment from discussion "Similar to ‘resting your eyes’ after shutting off your alarm, what are some of life’s most dangerous mini-games?"

- Press Association